Rio Ferdinand believes Romelu Lukaku can prove skeptics in the Premier League wrong ahead of his move to Chelsea.

Former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku will be keen to prove critics wrong as he prepares to return to Chelsea, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The 28-year-old is set to join Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan for £97.5 million, reuniting with the club from which he was bought by the Toffees in 2014.

Lukaku’s ruthlessness in front of goal saw him score 64 goals in 95 games in two seasons in Italy, but former Manchester United center-back Rio Ferdinand believes the striker still has work to do in the Premier League.

Despite his prolific play throughout his time in England, Lukaku was chastised by certain Manchester United fans during his tenure at the club.

Ferdinand, speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, feels the critics will “boost” Chelsea’s impending record-signing ahead of the new season.

“I recently chatted with him, and he’s starving, guy. He hasn’t confirmed to me that he is joining Chelsea, but he has stated that he is eager this season.

“I just think this man has a lot of greatness in him because he has fuel, which I define as having naysayers and wanting to prove them wrong.

“A whole stadium full of Manchester United fans doubted him, the entire Old Trafford support doubted him. When he left, a lot of people weren’t too disappointed.

“He’ll be sitting there looking at his calendar, trying to figure out when the Old Trafford game is, and he’ll want to unload.”

Lukaku scored 87 goals in 166 games across all competitions during his four seasons at Goodison Park. In 2017, he became the first Blues player since Gary Lineker in 1985/86 to score 25 league goals.

Manchester United paid Everton £75 million, rising to £90 million in 2017, for the Toffees’ star due to his persistent ruthlessness in front of goal.

Lukaku did well for United, but his confidence slipped, and he never matched the form that Everton fans had come to expect from him.

Ferdinand, on the other hand, believes the Belgian international can reach similar heights again and considers him crucial to Chelsea’s title hopes.

” Romelu Lukaku assures you at least 20 goals.

