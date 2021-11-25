Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen are at odds over the signing of Erling Haaland to Liverpool.

Michael Owen and Rio Ferdinand have clashed over Erling Haaland’s next club, with the latter feeling the Norwegian would be “devastating” at Liverpool.

Haaland is one of the best young players in the world, having shone for Red Bull Salzburg and now Borussia Dortmund in their respective early years.

While the Norway international is now sidelined, he will not be competing in the Champions League, where he built a name for himself.

Sporting CP defeated Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday, sealing Dortmund’s relegation from the competition.

The 21-year-old sharpshooter’s relegation to the Europa League will only add to the conjecture surrounding him.

Former Liverpool striker Owen suggested Manchester City would be the ideal fit for Haaland on Champions League tonight, implying that his entrance would have an impact on Mohamed Salah’s outstanding goalscoring.

“I think Manchester City is the best option for him,” Owen remarked. “He’s perfect for them.” If Haaland was in the lineup, I don’t think Salah would score as many goals. I believe City is the most likely candidate.

“I’m not sure if there’s any animosity between Haaland’s agent and his father, who played against Roy Keane, that would prevent him from joining United.” I’m not sure if it’ll work. It wouldn’t work because Lukaku has joined Chelsea. Personally, I believe in the city.” Surprisingly, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claimed that the Dortmund tyro might be better off at Anfield, where he would be a more natural fit.

“I think Liverpool is the best option for him,” the former defender added. “If I were Liverpool, I’d sign him right now; he’d be a devastating front three, and I don’t think he’d have any trouble adapting.” Few players arrive in City and immediately adjust.” Due to a release clause in his contract, Haaland is expected to be available to leave Dortmund in the summer for a cost of €75 million (£63 million).