Rio Ferdinand agrees with Jermaine Jenas”scary’ Everton transfer claim.

Summer signings at Everton Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas have dubbed Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend the “signings of the season.”

Since arriving at Goodison Park, the striking combination has struck the ground running, and they put up another strong display against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Gray started the move that resulted in Everton’s equalizer in the second half, surging forward from midfield and feeding Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Townsend was then found by Doucoure, who finished with aplomb by shooting into the bottom left corner.

Everton have been praised for their innovative approach to recruitment this summer after both Gray and Townsend have been at the core of the Blues’ success so far this season.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, Jenas told BT Sport, “Everton were going through a phase where £40m was a regular sum for an attacking player and not all of them have paid off.”

“This year’s recruitment has been a lot more streamlined, and bringing in these two players, for the numbers so low, they may be signings of the season.

“It’s terrifying. They must keep that level of consistency.”

Ferdinand also agreed with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on Rafael Benitez’s summer purchases, praising Gray in particular.

“Two of the season’s best finds,” the ex-United defender said.

“You know what you’re getting with Townsend in terms of work-rate and whatnot, Demarai Gray simply kind of slipped through the cracks.

“It’s likely he didn’t reach his full potential [at Leicester].” He was a substitute for England at one stage, moved to Bayer Leverkusen, and then returned for a fee of less than two million pounds. It’s a fantastic bargain.

“Today, the output and goals were a thorn in the side of Man United.”