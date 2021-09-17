Riddle, a WWE Superstar, confirms backstage retaliation for Roman Reigns’ comments.

Matt Riddle addressed allegations that he was receiving blowback behind the scenes for his comments about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In a media call, the International Business Times was able to talk with Riddle and ask him if the claims were real.

“I’ll make a quick comment on that,” Riddle, who is known for his laid-back demeanor, added.

“I’m not trying to offend anyone or say anything inappropriate, but I made certain remarks, and just so you know, I believe they were all factual. As I already stated, [I am] sort of stating the truth here. But, even if they were true, I believe they weren’t the most professional things to say, especially given that I’m on Raw and he’s on SmackDown.”

“I’m not even in the same league as the Tribal Chief.” At the moment, he’s on another level,” remarked the Raw Tag Team Champion.

“I think I’ve grown too big for my britches, you know what I mean? Maybe I caught a smidgeon of stage fright. Maybe a smidgeon.”

Before returning to the Reigns dilemma, Riddle told a short version of meeting Bill Goldberg backstage at SummerSlam 2019 after their social media feud.

“Unfortunately, I said some things that some people didn’t like, and I won’t name names, but they didn’t like it. I’m not going to say it again. With a cheeky smirk, he said, “I get it.”

“All hail the Tribal Chief right now. Roman [Reigns] will benefit from this. Recognize him. Please, everyone, acknowledge him, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, That’s all I have to say.”

Riddle received backlash in late August after saying that Reigns was not a “genuine needle mover,” according to reports.

“No, you don’t acknowledge him when he says ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle.’ You have a connection to The Rock. Keep your mouth shut. I’m not impressed; I’m sure I could beat you up in a genuine fight. So, shut your mouth,” Riddle remarked in an interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report.

With Riddle confirming the allegations and burying the hatchet in one fell swoop, WWE may have set the stage for a future feud between the two stars.

But for the time being, Riddle and Randy Orton are focused on maintaining the Raw Tag Team Titles around their waists.