Ricky Hatton’s Death Triggers Heartfelt Tributes from Boxing World

Ricky Hatton’s sudden death has stunned the boxing world, with tributes pouring in from fans, peers, and former rivals alike. The former world champion was found deceased at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Sunday morning, with police reporting no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

Authorities confirmed that a member of the public alerted them at 6:45am on Sunday, January 21, 2026, to a distressing discovery. Hatton, 46, had retired from professional boxing in 2012 but had recently made headlines with plans to return to the ring. His sudden death, following a history of highs and lows in the sport, has left a lasting impact on the global boxing community.

Boxing Icons React to Hatton’s Passing

As news of his death spread, many from within the boxing world took to social media to pay their respects. Tyson Fury, a heavyweight champion, expressed his sorrow, writing, “RIP to the legend @rickyhatton, may he RIP. There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton. Can’t believe this, so young.” Fellow boxer Chris Eubank Jr. shared his tribute, adding, “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you.”

Ricky Hatton’s enduring legacy as a fighter, known for his gritty performances, is also reflected in heartfelt messages from beyond the boxing ring. Former footballer Michael Owen mourned, “RIP Ricky Hatton. What a guy. And what a fighter. Incredibly sad news.” His passing has prompted reflections on his battles in the ring, including defeats to legends like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton’s death comes after a challenging period in his personal life and a public attempt to revive his boxing career. Following his retirement, the “Hitman” had stayed in the spotlight, most recently teasing a comeback against UAE fighter Eisa Al Dah. This was to have been announced at a press conference in December, but Hatton had to stay home due to an eye injury sustained at a concert.

One of the last public messages of support came from his ex-partner, Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney. She had shared a video of Hatton’s comeback announcement on Instagram, expressing her pride: “This is brilliant.” Despite their breakup in December, Sweeney and Hatton remained close, with her reflecting positively on their enduring friendship after their brief romance earlier in the year.

With the sudden nature of his passing, many continue to mourn the loss of one of boxing’s most beloved figures. The Ring Magazine also joined in the outpouring of grief, writing, “The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring Magazine super-lightweight champion, Ricky Hatton. Our deepest sympathies are with Ricky’s friends and family at this time.”