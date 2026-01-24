Rickie Lamie Seeks New Opportunity After Struggling to Sign with Hamilton

Free agent Rickie Lamie has confirmed he is actively looking for a new club after five months of uncertainty and training with Hamilton Academical. The 32-year-old defender had agreed to join the Lanarkshire club during the summer, but his registration was blocked due to the club’s ongoing issues with the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

Despite these setbacks, Lamie remained hopeful throughout the period and continued to train with Hamilton in anticipation of an eventual signing. However, recent developments, including managerial changes and the club’s struggle to stabilize, led to his decision to move on. The former Premiership defender acknowledged that his desire to stay active in the game outweighed any lingering loyalty to Hamilton.

Challenges and Setbacks for Lamie

Lamie, whose previous stints include time at Motherwell, Livingston, and Ross County, had other offers during the summer but opted to wait for Hamilton, owing to his gratitude toward manager John Rankin. Rankin had helped Lamie through a challenging period in his career, where a serious Achilles injury kept him sidelined for five months while his wife was also expecting. Lamie expressed his deep appreciation for the support Rankin had shown him during those tough times, which led to his decision to commit to Hamilton despite the club’s troubles.

Speaking on his decision to leave, Lamie noted, “I can’t afford to be on the sidelines for another six months. It’s been a tough 12 to 18 months, and I can’t afford to let any more of my playing career slip.” He also revealed that he had been prepared to play for free if Hamilton’s financial issues allowed it, but the authorities blocked this option.

Now, with his contract situation unresolved and the uncertainty surrounding Hamilton’s future, Lamie is ready to return to full-time football. He added, “I feel good, the body’s in a good place, and I’ve got plenty of life left. I want to get back to playing at the highest level I can.”

Lamie’s experience in the top flight, with over 180 games to his name, puts him in a strong position as he searches for his next move. He is eager to make an impact once again, with the hopes that the next month will bring clarity on his future. “I’m a free agent as it stands, but looking to January, I’m hopeful I’ll be back on the pitch sooner rather than later,” he said.