Rick Pitino Reaches 900 Wins in St. John’s Thrilling Comeback

Rick Pitino reached a historic milestone as St. John’s erased a 16-point deficit to defeat Xavier 88-83 at the Cintas Center on January 24, 2026. The victory marked his 900th career win, making Pitino just the fourth Division I men’s basketball coach to reach this prestigious benchmark.

A Family Rivalry Turns Historic

The game featured an emotional and high-stakes father-son coaching rivalry as Rick Pitino’s St. John’s faced off against Xavier, led by his son, Richard Pitino. The younger Pitino took over at Xavier last year, and the matchup added an extra layer of personal and professional stakes. Both coaches were sharply dressed, a rare sight for Richard, who typically opts for a more relaxed look, and their pre-game embrace was a testament to the gravity of the moment for both families.

St. John’s (15-5, 8-1 Big East) opened strong, with Ian Jackson leading the charge, scoring 13 of the Red Storm’s first 20 points. However, Xavier (11-9, 3-6) responded fiercely. A four-point play by Malik Messina-Moore sparked a 36-13 run, putting the Musketeers in control at 47-33 by halftime. The momentum shifted further early in the second half when Xavier extended its lead to 55-39, and the Red Storm looked in danger of falling out of contention.

But Rick Pitino’s team, known for its resilience, stormed back. A furious 16-1 run brought St. John’s to within a point, though Xavier’s Tre Carroll, who finished with 31 points, including 18 in the second half, quickly pushed the Musketeers’ lead back to eight. With the Red Storm seemingly on the ropes, Bryce Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell came through with key performances. Hopkins scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Mitchell contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

St. John’s gained its first lead since the early stages of the game, thanks to a three-point play by Hopkins. The closing moments were full of drama, as Xavier briefly reclaimed the lead with a Filip Borovicanin three-point play after Zuby Ejiofor fouled out. But Dylan Darling, who scored all 11 of his points in the second half, nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with 53.2 seconds left, and Ruben Prey sealed the victory with a putback layup in the final seconds.

The win was a major moment for Pitino, who celebrated with his team in the locker room, receiving a commemorative basketball from Ejiofor as a keepsake. “To be with you for 900 is extra special,” Pitino said to his players. The victory also extended St. John’s current winning streak to six games, positioning them just one game behind conference leader UConn.

For Pitino, the 900th win adds another chapter to his storied career, which includes two national championships and seven Final Four appearances. Though the NCAA officially recognizes 777 wins due to vacated victories at Louisville, the basketball world widely celebrates Pitino’s total. “900 wins means longevity,” Pitino reflected, acknowledging the support of his players and assistant coaches throughout his remarkable journey.

As for the Pitino family rivalry, Rick now holds a 4-1 edge over his son Richard in head-to-head matchups. The two will face off again on February 9 in New York, adding another layer of anticipation to their ongoing coaching battle.

Xavier also had moments to celebrate, including the retirement of former star Tu Holloway’s jersey at halftime. The Musketeers will now turn their attention to their next game against Seton Hall, hoping to regroup after the defeat.

St. John’s, meanwhile, will return home to Madison Square Garden on January 28 to face Butler, carrying the momentum of a historic victory as their season continues to gain steam.