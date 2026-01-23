Richy Ledezma Switches National Allegiance to Mexico Ahead of 2026 World Cup

In a major shift in international soccer, Richy Ledezma has officially changed his national team allegiance from the United States to Mexico, a move confirmed by FIFA on January 20, 2026. The 25-year-old right wingback, who was born in Phoenix to Mexican parents, has decided to represent Mexico going forward, despite having previously played for the U.S. at both youth and senior levels. This decision comes at a critical time for both teams as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Ledezma’s career path has been a unique one. He initially rose to prominence as a standout for the U.S. at the 2019 U-20 World Cup, and even earned a senior cap against Panama in 2020. However, despite a solid stint in Europe with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, he found himself increasingly overlooked by U.S. national team selectors. His frustration with the lack of opportunities eventually led him to express a desire to play for Mexico. “My dream is to go to the World Cup,” Ledezma stated last year, signaling his intentions.

After six seasons in the Netherlands, Ledezma made the move to Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara in June 2025. His immediate impact in the Clausura tournament quickly caught the eye of Mexico’s national team coach, Javier Aguirre. Aguirre, tasked with finding a reliable right wingback, welcomed Ledezma’s arrival at the club, seeing him as a strong candidate for the national team position that has seen frequent rotation in recent years.

Dual Nationals Join Forces for Mexico

Ledezma’s national team switch is not the only notable development in Mexico’s January camp. Brian Gutiérrez, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Chicago, is also joining the squad. Unlike Ledezma, Gutiérrez never played in an official U.S. competition, meaning he did not need to request a one-time switch. He remains eligible to represent either country until he plays in a competitive senior match. Having moved from MLS side Chicago Fire to Chivas in December 2025, Gutiérrez now finds himself vying for a spot in the Mexican team alongside Ledezma.

FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber approved Ledezma’s change in allegiance earlier this month, officially confirming his commitment to Mexico. The Mexican Football Federation wasted no time in announcing both Ledezma and Gutiérrez as part of their 27-man squad for the January friendlies. These matches against Panama and Bolivia, held on January 22 and 25 respectively, are key opportunities for the coaching staff to assess players vying for spots on the 2026 World Cup roster.

The inclusion of dual nationals like Ledezma and Gutiérrez reflects Mexico’s broader strategy of tapping into the vast pool of Mexican-American talent. With players like Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas also opting to represent Mexico, the national team is becoming increasingly diverse, blending players who have honed their skills in the U.S. system with strong ties to their Mexican heritage.

Ledezma’s transition to Chivas has already proven to be an important step in his career. The team, known for its policy of only fielding Mexican players, has benefitted from his international experience. His ambition to play in the World Cup now seems more achievable, as coach Aguirre looks to solidify the right wingback position ahead of the 2026 tournament.

As the January friendlies unfold, all eyes will be on these two dual nationals as they seek to impress in their bids for World Cup inclusion. The competition for spots is fierce, with both Ledezma and Gutiérrez eager to prove themselves in what could be their first significant international appearances for Mexico.