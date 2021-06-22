Richie Incognito: What Did He Do? At the Dolphins, a teammate of Carl Nassib used homophobic language.

Carl Nassib’s historic coming-out announcement has reignited the issue around his Las Vegas Raiders teammate Richie Incognito.

On Monday, defensive end Nassib made history by becoming the first player in the NFL to openly come out as gay.

“How are things going, folks?” I’m in West Chester, Pennsylvania, at my home. “I just wanted to take a little moment to declare that I’m gay,” the 28-year-old stated in an Instagram video announcing the news.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a long time, and now I finally feel secure enough to do it. I truly have the best life a man could hope for, with the best family, friends, and job a man could hope for.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, as well as other current and former NFL players, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman, and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, praised Nassib’s announcement.

The Raiders, franchise owner Mark Davis, and head coach Jon Gruden were all quick to lend their support.

“The year is 2021. All the more reason for Carl to succeed,” Davis told ESPN.

“It doesn’t impact how I feel about him as a person or a Raider.”

“I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great,” the Raiders tweeted, while Gruden added: “I learned a long time ago what makes a man distinctive is what makes him great.”

The franchise’s support is particularly significant as the Raiders have a player on their roster who was suspended for misconduct after repeatedly addressing teammates with homophobic and racially derogatory language.

Back in 2013, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) investigated Richie Incognito’s role in the alleged harassment of teammate Jonathan Martin.

Then of the Miami Dolphins, Incognito signed with the Raiders as a free agent in May 2019.

At the end of October 2013, Pro Football Talk and the Associated Press reported Martin, a second-round draft pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, had left the Dolphins facilities due to “emotional” reasons.

Reports from ESPN and CBS subsequently indicated Martin had briefly checked himself into a South Florida hospital for emotional distress. The Dolphins confirmed Martin had been excused with a non-football illness and expressed concerns about his wellbeing.

Shortly after the offensive tackle’s abrupt departure, ESPN reported Incognito’s role in the. This is a brief summary.