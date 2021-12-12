Richarlison’s substitution in Everton’s defeat to Crystal Palace was explained by Rafa Benitez, who also explained why the striker didn’t ‘contribute’.

Despite having an injury, Rafa Benitez claims Richarlison ‘was not helping’ when he reacted to being taken off in the 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Everton manager Marco Silva substituted the Brazilian just before the hour mark, as the attacker was suffering from a calf injury received in the first half.

Benitez had hoped to make the switch at halftime, but Richarlison maintained he was fine to play on. However, less than 15 minutes into the second half versus Palace, the manager opted to make the switch.

Many away fans were enraged by Benitez’s decision and sang Richarlison’s name in support of a player who appeared to be sad to be leaving the field.

Benitez, on the other hand, was quick to explain why the £35 million deal had to be canceled.

“I can’t always explain everything,” he remarked of the substitution.

“Due to a minor injury, Allan was unable to attend the game. We could see Richarlison limping after halftime, and he had a calf problem. We attempted to make the switch at halftime, but he stated that he wanted to give it a go in the second half.

“We didn’t want to take the chance because he wasn’t performing at the level we expected. (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin wasn’t available.

“So you make a change, and you can’t expect a fan to understand why. By moving his arms, the player was not assisting, but he knew since he told us and we could see he wasn’t entirely fit. We were attempting to safeguard a player, but it worked against us. Now you know what’s going on. Hopefully, everyone knows that we did everything we could for the team and to keep a player safe.” When Benitez brought Anthony Gordon off at Goodison Park earlier this season, he was booed by many, but he believes his decision tonight at Selhurst Park, as it was then, was totally right.

Salomon Rondon came on and scored a goal to give Everton hope of a comeback, but Palace added a third in stoppage time.

“You might get emotional and react when you’re dissatisfied because the team isn’t performing well,” he remarked.

“But, because today was the same, we made these decisions, and they were correct.

