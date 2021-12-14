Richarlison’s response to being substituted during Everton’s defeat against Palace was slammed by a pundit.

Clinton Morrison, a former Republic of Ireland striker, has slammed Richarlison for his reaction to being substituted during Everton’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

When Rafael Benitez decided to replace Conor Gallagher with Salomon Rondon in the 68th minute, the Toffees were 1-0 down thanks to Conor Gallagher’s first-half strike.

Blues fans booed the change, and Richarlison didn’t hold back in expressing his displeasure at being withdrawn, cutting a disgruntled figure as he walked off the pitch.

Palace went on to increase their advantage through James Tomkins, but Rondon came on and quickly cut the gap in half.

Gallagher scored again in injury time to give Patrick Vieira’s team a comfortable victory.

Morrison believed that removing Richarlison off the pitch was the incorrect move, but he was disgusted by his petulant gestures as he walked away.

“Richarlison is frustrated, but he can’t react that way; he has to respect his boss,” Morrison stated during the game’s commentary on BBC Radio Five Live.

“I don’t think it was correct to bring off Richarlison but he’s made an effect straight away,” Rondon continued after Rondon’s goal appeared to justify Benitez’s decision.

During last Monday’s 2-1 triumph over Arsenal, the Brazilian scored his third goal in 11 games.

Richarlison has 45 goals and 11 assists in 130 games for Everton since signing from Watford in the summer of 2018.

Following their defeat on Sunday, the Blues are now 16th in the Premier League table, with Benitez’s team facing a difficult trip to Chelsea on Thursday evening.