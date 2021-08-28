Richarlison’s outburst at full-time of Everton’s win over Brighton proves Rafa Benitez’s point.

Richarlison’s reaction at full-time might have given the idea that Everton had lost at the Amex Stadium if you didn’t know any better.

There was no pumping of the air in jubilation when Jon Moss blew the final whistle, instead the Brazilian collapsed to the ground exhausted.

He climbed to his feet when he felt ready, strolled over to the away fans, and presented his shirt to an Everton fan in the first row, but he didn’t linger to soak up the praise.

Richarlison turned quickly and walked away, giving a small applause as he walked towards the tunnel.

He had the expression of a guy who had seen his team beaten by Brighton, rather than the full reverse, and he sulked as he rejected the Everton coaches’ demands for him and kicked a bottle of water on the touchline.

Everton had just won 2-0 to keep their unbeaten start to the season going, and they gradually grabbed control of the game, effectively nullifying Graham Potter’s team.

It was, without a doubt, the greatest performance of the young Benitez period.

Richarlison would know all of this when the dust settled, but there was one moment on his mind at the end of a game in which he had contributed every ounce of energy he had.

Richarlison was adamant on taking the penalty. Everton were granted the ball early in the second half as Seamus Coleman was shoved over in the box and seized it looking for a finders keepers situation.

When Coleman was able to get back on his feet after receiving treatment, he headed over to try to calm things down.

Everton’s designated penalty taker is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored from the spot against Leeds a week ago. Despite Richarlison’s protests, the rest of the squad knew he had to hand over the job.

Coleman and Lucas Digne had to calm him down both before and after the photo was shot since he wasn’t happy.

Richarlison joined in the celebrations after Calvert-Lewin converted the penalty kick to double the Blues’ lead, but the penalty snub would linger.

Childish? Of course, it added unnecessary drama to the situation. “The summary has come to an end.”