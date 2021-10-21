Richarlison’s injury has been confirmed by Everton ahead of their visit to Watford.

Richarlison is back in full training for Everton ahead of their match against Watford at Goodison Park this weekend.

The Brazil international has been out since last month’s 3-1 win over Burnley, when he suffered a knee injury following a contentious challenge from James Tarkowski.

The Blues were hoped that Richarlison would be ready to return sooner rather than later, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin also out with an injury.

In recent weeks, the 24-year-old has been seen at Finch Farm working out in the gym and doing individual sessions to stay in shape.

And the club stated on Thursday that he had resumed full training with the squad ahead of his former side’s visit to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Despite not having a pre-season before arriving on Merseyside, Everton have been using Salomon Rondon as a top striker in the absence of both Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

After problems in his recovery from a thigh injury, the England international will be sidelined for a few more weeks.

When Rafa Benitez speaks to the media on Friday afternoon ahead of the match against Watford, he will provide more information on Richarlison’s fitness.