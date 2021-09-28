Richarlison’s future statements on what Everton must do to keep him show what they must do to keep him.

Richarlison’s popularity is shown in his willingness to speak frankly about his Everton future.

When the season has already began, fans expect their players to be entirely focused on the pitch, even if they are out due to injury, as the Brazilian is today.

Responding to transfer rumors in the media is normally frowned upon, but not when done with the respect that the 24-year-old shown.

Many have assumed that since the forward joined the club in 2018, he will one day leave for greener pastures, finding a club in the higher echelons of world football with which to ply his trade if Everton fails to reach that level in time.

To put it another way, Richarlison is far too good to remain out of European competition for much longer. He’s one of the best strikers in Brazil; he’s gifted, committed, and knows exactly what he wants.

In his most recent statements, he expresses his wish to remain on the right side of the club that has provided him with so many possibilities in recent years.

“I’m usually very careful when I talk about it,” the Brazilian told Olé. I have a great deal of affection for the people of Everton and for the club, which has treated me so well since the day I arrived.

“I have no idea what the future holds for me.

“If I have to go one day, it must be beneficial not only to me but also to the club. But if I stay, I’ll continue to lay down my life for this shirt and the people who have always backed me up and stood by my side.

“When I visit Finch Farm or Goodison Park, I am filled with appreciation and feel at ease.”

Richarlison has managed to encapsulate much of what fans feel about him in a few sentences.

When fans read it, they will immediately feel a sense of respect from the Brazilian. When it comes to his goal, he wants to be “careful” because he knows what Everton has given him over the years.

In 2018, Marco Silva signed the forward from Watford, and he quickly became a fan favorite. “The summary has come to an end.”