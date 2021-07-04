Richarlison’s Everton conundrum ahead of Rafa Benitez’s key start

“Didn’t I have a brawl there? I spent the entire day debating Everton.”

Richarlison stated as much when asked about his ambition to represent Brazil at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, which will end just seven days before the Premier League season begins.

After initially being overlooked by his country, the Everton striker has now been selected for the squad, and it’s easy to see why the forward is so determined to compete in the event.

For starters, it’s clear that he enjoys playing football, especially when he gets the honor of donning the national team’s uniform.

And this is a tournament in which he has never competed before, and this could be his last chance. Olympic squads are limited to under-24 players, with three overage players allowed.

So, while it’s understandable that he wants to play as much football as possible, it’s clear that it creates a conundrum for Everton.

First and foremost, having yet to meet Richarlison as the Blues’ manager, this is an intriguing position for Rafa Benitez to be involved with right away.

Marcel Brands has spoken with the Brazilian, and the striker claims to have discussed his intention to compete in the Olympics with his future boss over the phone.

However, because of his engagement, he will be absent for the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season, which is already being billed as critical.

Everton have had what many believe to be a favorable start to the season, despite the fact that the Premier League is always capable of throwing up shocks and challenging matches.

Regardless, Benitez would undoubtedly want his top players available to him in order to make the best possible impression on his new fans.

Many commentators, past players, and supporters have speculated that a quick start to the season could be vital in gaining the trust of some of the ex-Liverpool faithful.

That task would be a little more difficult without Richarlison in the starting lineup, at least for the first two of games.

