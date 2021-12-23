Richarlison takes the lead as Everton’s special shirts raise thousands of pounds.

Everton’s Rainbow jerseys, designed by technical partner hummel to commemorate Copenhagen 21 World Pride and the Eurogames, raised £12,472 for Everton in the Community’s LGBTI+ awareness seminars for primary and secondary school students.

Both Everton and Southampton players wore the unique rainbow warm-up shirt during the pre-match warm-up for the 2021/22 season’s first game.

The shirts, which were also worn by Everton women during a pre-season friendly against Brighton, are designed as a mash-up of all flags recognized by the LGBTI+ community and support the idea #YouAreIncluded, which was the overarching theme of Copenhagen 2021.

At kick-off, the match-worn training tops from both the Men’s and Women’s games went online on Matchwornshirt.com, where bidders from all around the world competed for the limited edition.

The design was so popular that it sold out in stores in less than a day and online in less than 20 minutes.

Richarlison of Everton was the most popular player throughout the auction. His match-worn shirt, together with Jordan Pickford’s goalie shirt, was mailed to Brazil and raised £1083 and £699, respectively, while Dominic Calvert-shirt Lewin’s was shipped to the United States and raised £738.

The hummel initiative to promote the battle for diversity and inclusion in professional football is part of the company’s larger support for Copenhagen 2021 World Pride and the recent EuroGames celebrations.

Everton and hummel representatives collaborated to give a conversation on LGBTI+ inclusion work at the Eurogames’ Sport Leader Conference, highlighting the club’s continuous commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion.

The CEO of hummel, Allan Vad Nielsen, said: “Football and sport are for everyone, and it is critical that we maintain unity in the face of adversity. We’ve supported various projects to promote inclusivity in sports throughout the years and will continue to do so in the future.

“Sport has the unique capacity to bring people together from all walks of life, including nationalities, faiths, ethnicities, and genders, and with this new rainbow design, we hope to bring together coaches, players, and supporters from all clubs.” Simply because we think that only by working together as a team can we make a difference.” “Summary ends.” The money earned from the rainbow shirts was donated to Everton in the Community’s Youth Engagement initiative, with an emphasis on.