Richarlison suits up for a park football match against Everton teammate Allan.

Richarlison has posted incredible footage of a football match that took place in a Formby park on Saturday between his buddies and friends of Everton teammate Allan.

Richarlison, who is presently sidelined due to injury, led a squad of his pals, all dressed in Everton shirts, to a 7-3 victory over their opponents.

The striker was photographed in a suit giving instructions to his players, indicating that he took the post of manager seriously.

As the two teams appeared to the iconic Champions League theme tune before kick-off, Allan’s team wore Napoli shirts (the midfielder used to play for the Italian side before joining Everton).

After dismantling Allan’s team, Richarlison’s team celebrated and chanted “is a champion” in the full-time moments.

In one footage, he exhorted his troops, “I want my squad to play with excellent quality, let’s go!”

“So Matheus crosses and Carlos taps in,” he said, adding more directions.

Richarlison may not be taking over from Rafa Benitez any time soon, but Everton fans complimented the 24-year-old, with one tweeting, “Such a nice down to earth person.”

Another user commented: “Richarlison is my absolute favorite. What a rascal.” After sustaining a calf injury in the defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month, Richarlison will be sidelined for several weeks.