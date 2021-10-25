Richarlison speaks with Salomon Rondon in private and claims Everton’s position.

Richarlison, an Everton forward, has discussed how he feels more at ease under Rafa Benitez’s system and how he stays fit and healthy off the pitch.

After suffering an injury against Burnley in September as a result of a contentious challenge by James Tarkowski, the Blues star remained out for over a month.

However, the Brazil international returned to duty on Saturday, scoring off the bench against Watford, despite his side’s late collapse.

Richarlison has been playing as a striker for Benitez, rather than on the flank, as he has done previously under Carlo Ancelotti and Marco Silva.

And the 24-year-old believes that’s where he can play his greatest football for the Blues.

“With Rafa Benitez, I’m playing more centrally, a position where I feel more at ease,” he told Everton’s official programme.

“It’s really crucial to me to play centrally here and for Brazil.”

“I believe everything is in place for me to score more goals in the Premier League now that I’ll be closer to the goal,” he says. Last season, I filled a variety of roles on both the right and left sides of the field.

“When I played centrally, I scored the most goals.” It’s my preferred position, and I’ve felt better and more confident playing there this season, and I’m hoping to score a lot more goals.

“I’ll do everything I can to fulfill my personal goals.”

Salomon Rondon has struggled to find the net in his outings for the club so far, but Richarlison’s return is hoped to bring a change in fortunes up front.

However, the Brazilian has spoken with his teammate and promised him that the goals will come now that he is back on the pitch to assist.

Richarlison continued, “It’s normal for attacking players to be under pressure because supporters want to see goals.”

“We’re ready for anything, and I’ve been talking to Salomon Rondon and telling him he’ll score more goals now that I’m back, and I’ll assist him as much as I can.”

“Last season, we got off to a great start, but then the injuries started to pile up.” We’ve been unlucky yet again, but I believe the newcomers will rise to the occasion.

“We’re going to battle and fight. “There is always a Premier League season.” “The summary comes to an end.”