Richarlison must control his rage in order to save Rafa Benitez and the Everton derby.

What is Everton’s plan for surprising Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday?

A little bit of luck? A Liverpool team that isn’t up to par? Individually, how about some outstanding performances? Of course, the Toffees only have control over the third of those three points. A couple of the players in Rafael Benitez’s side who could put up a derby-defining performance are injured.

Everton, on the other hand, will need Ben Godfrey to snarl and snap like he did at Anfield in February.

They rely on Abdoulaye Doucoure to shake off the rust of a six-week layoff and swiftly regain his early-season form.

Richarlison is a must-have for this bunch of players, who only managed one goal in November. Richarlison in his best form.

Since joining Everton, the Brazilian’s fortunes have fluctuated in this match.

He started on the bench in his debut Goodison derby, as the Toffees drew 0-0 with the title-chasing Reds.

Since then, he’s scored in two games at Anfield, a consolation in a 5-2 loss and the opening in the memorable 2-0 victory in February.

Between the two goals was a red card for a dangerous tackle on Thiago Alcantara in a tense 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last October.

Richarlison’s discipline has been a topic of controversy again heading into Wednesday’s game.

After picking up five yellow cards in just 651 minutes of Premier League football this season, he sat out the 1-0 loss to Brentford on Sunday.

While the forward’s emotion and intensity are admirable qualities given the makeup of the rest of the squad, a forward missing matches at this stage of the season for an accumulation of cautions is unusual.

Petulance and dissatisfaction might arise when Richarlison directs that fire in the incorrect direction, resulting in moments of misjudgment.

On Wednesday, there’s no question that the Brazilian will play with emotion once more. He is concerned with the team, with winning, and with establishing himself on the biggest platforms.

However, in a match sure to be heightened by last season's events and the simmering venom of the Everton crowd, the Blues' No. 7 is required.