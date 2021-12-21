Richarlison makes a claim for Carlo Ancelotti, comparing him to Rafa Benitez at Everton.

Richarlison believes that if he wants to fulfill his childhood dream of representing Brazil at a World Cup, he must continue to perform at his best for Everton.

The Brazilian is now out of action after tearing his calf in last weekend’s defeat at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

Richarlison, on the other hand, had just scored his 50th goal in English football the night before, capping a great individual effort that saw his side come from behind to defeat Arsenal.

Richarlison has quickly risen to prominence in Brazilian football, winning an Olympic gold medal at the summer games in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old was also a member of the Brazilian team that won the 2019 Copa America, his first major trophy.

Richarlison believes Everton have a significant part to play in the process of playing and potentially winning the World Cup with his country.

“My objective here at Everton is to perform the best job I can so that I can achieve good things for the club and continue to be recognized by the Brazilian squad,” he stated.

“I really want to be in the next World Cup; participating in the World Cup has always been a boyhood dream of mine, and in order to do that, I need to keep working hard and staying in condition, since the competition is quite fierce.” Anyone who wishes to be there must put up their best effort.” Everton manager Marco Silva was responsible for bringing Richarlison to the club, but it was Carlo Ancelotti who perhaps got the best out of him.

After three-time Champions League winner Ancelotti left Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid in the summer, Rafa Benitez took over.

When asked about his memories of his former employer, Richarlison told Spanish publication AS, “Ancelotti is a fantastic coach, one of the greatest in history.”

“It’s no coincidence that he’s won so many championships. On and off the field, it was a time when I learned a lot and changed a lot.

“Having the opportunity to work with him was a privilege, and I only wish him the best.”

“I often say that,” the Brazilian said about life under Benitez.”

