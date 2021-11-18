Richarlison is the closest thing to an Everton derby hero worth £100 million today.

Everton hasn’t really had somebody in the same level as Andrei Kanchelskis in terms of delivering a lethal goalscoring threat from the wing in the Premier League era, either before or subsequently.

When it comes to breaking your scoring duck for the Blues, nothing compares to doing so in front of the Kop against Liverpool, so when the Russian international wide man did just that, scoring a second-half brace in the space of 15 minutes on this day in 1995, Evertonians knew they were dealing with a special talent.

After all, Joe Royle had just snatched Kanchelskis from Manchester United for £5 million, breaking the club’s transfer record for the second time in less than a year (after spending £4 million on Duncan Ferguson).

Despite the player being paraded on the Goodison Park grass in a royal blue shirt as early as July 22, Old Trafford management threatened to cancel the transaction due to a dispute with the player’s previous club, Shakhtar Donetsk, over a cut.

Everton missed the deadline for Kanchelskis to be registered for that season’s European Cup-Winners’ Cup campaign, therefore a compromise was struck after Everton missed the deadline for Kanchelskis to be registered for that season’s European Cup-Winners’ Cup campaign.

After making his debut in a 2-0 home win over Southampton on August 26, he suffered a dislocated shoulder against former club Manchester United just a week later – following a challenge from Lee Sharpe, who used to be one of his rivals for a place in Alex Ferguson’s side – which forced him to sit out until October 14, by which time the Blues had already been knocked out of the League Cup by Millwall.

Kanchelskis, on the other hand, continued in dazzling form for the rest of the season, scoring 16 times in a 24-game purple patch that culminated with a hat-trick away at Sheffield Wednesday on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Unfortunately, the next season would be a disaster for both player and manager, with Kanchelskis (despite a severe drop in form, still going to Fiorentina for a club-record £8 million transfer) and Royle both leaving Goodison.