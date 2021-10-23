Richarlison is on the bench for Everton as Rafa Benitez juggles his lineup without Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Today’s game against Watford sees Richarlison start on the bench as Rafa Benitez returns Anthony Gordon.

As Everton continue a run of games without the injured Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies also comes into the starting lineup.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still out, and it had been expected that Richarlison, now fit, would come straight back into the squad to help the Blues attack.

Benitez, on the other hand, has chosen to start the Brazilian on the bench.

Gordon replaces Alex Iwobi, who had a dreadful afternoon against West Ham at the weekend.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, and Lucas Digne form a back four with Jordan Pickford in goal.

In midfield, Davies will partner Allan, with Gordon, Demarai Gray, and Andros Townsend supporting Salomon Rondon.

Everton had two goalkeepers on the bench in Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan, as well as Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Richarlison, Alex Iwobi, Jean-Philipe Gbamin, and Lewis Dobbin.

