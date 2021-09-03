Richarlison has given Everton a much-needed boost in the summer window.

The main focus of the summer transfer window, as is often the case, was on incomings.

However, there were very few at Everton. Rafa Benitez concluded the summer with a combined spending total of just £1.7 million, the lowest total in the Premier League.

Due to financial constraints, the Blues appear to be short on talent in more than a few areas, a problem that will only grow if key players sustain injuries.

However, the situation appeared to be deteriorating last week as the transfer window drew to a close, with Paris Saint-Germain apparently eyeing Brazilian striker Richarlison as a top target.

Any move was contingent on events elsewhere, like as Kylian Mbappe’s decision to join Real Madrid. However, politics and public relations on both sides thwarted the switch, much to the relief of Goodison Park administrators.

Everton will accept that Richarlison will leave the club at some time in the future. He, like Everton, has immediate goals to play Champions League football, but as things stand, one is closer to that desire than the other.

The club, on the other hand, was not ready to cash in on him just yet, especially after working so hard to keep him happy, including supporting his request to participate in the Olympics this summer. And his importance to the team cannot be underestimated, particularly in a season where attacking options are expected to be restricted.

Richarlison only scored 10 goals last season, his fewest in a single season at Everton to date, but he remained an important part of the attack throughout the year.

In the whole Everton squad, no player had more shot-creating actions (80), while he was first for the highest number of shots attempted per 90 and second for the best number of shots on target per 90, trailing only Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Not only that, but his impact in terms of build-up play is less visible – no player got more progressive passes last year.

