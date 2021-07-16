Richarlison has a “wonderful opportunity” thanks to Rafa Benitez’s choice, but Everton is concerned.

Richarlison, Everton’s most precious asset, is now looking to make a name for himself in Japan.

Because the 24-year-old is headed to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, new Blues manager Rafa Benitez will have to wait until the 2021/22 Premier League season to work with him.

Richarlison could miss the first few games of the season, according to the ECHO, after the club granted him permission to participate in the Olympics.

The Benitez era begins on August 14 with a home match against Southampton, but the Olympic final is only a week earlier, on August 7.

Although Richarlison’s desire to participate in the Olympics complicated Benitez’s start at Everton, Kirkbride reported that the club chose to consent to his release – on the strength of him going the distance in the Copa America.

Rodrigo Calvozzo, a freelance football reporter located in Rio de Janeiro, detailed where Richarlison is right now in an attempt to gain a better understanding of the situation from a Brazilian perspective.

While he believes the tournament in Japan, which begins on July 22 with Brazil facing Germany before facing Ivory Coast on July 25 and Saudi Arabia on July 28, will give him the opportunity to play a new role in the team, he does not believe the quest for gold is as important in his homeland as it once was.

“It will surely be a tremendous opportunity for Richarlison, as he will be one of the most well-known players in this group, alongside Dani Alves,” Calvozzo told the ECHO.

“For the first time, he will have the opportunity to be one of Brazil’s key characters.

“Even though it is not the most prestigious title, Richarlison’s achievement would undoubtedly help him earn credibility among those in charge of the Brazilian team, as he expressed interest in attending the tournament even if he was not required to compete.

“Until the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, when the team finally won gold, the Olympic Games were an obsession for Brazil. The summary comes to a close.