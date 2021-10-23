Richarlison explains what he told Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands while claiming to be an Everton legend.

Richarlison has stated that his long-term goal at Everton is to “become a legend.”

During the recent transfer window, the 24-year-old was the subject of conjecture about his future, but he claims he is completely focused on the Blues.

The Brazilian attacker had a strong start to the season, scoring against Southampton on the opening weekend, and is now fit to face former club Watford on Saturday.

Richarlison has described what he said to Blues boss Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands upon his return to the club after being granted permission to participate in his country’s gold medal win at the Olympics this summer.

“My complete emphasis is here at Everton, as I informed Rafa Benitez and [Director of Football] Marcel Brands at the start of the season. “I’m focused here, this is where my mind is, and I want to help Everton achieve their goals and make everyone happy,” he told evertonfc.com.

“The most important thing to me is to become a legend here.”

“At Everton, I look up to Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines as role models.

“I believe I have the potential to follow in their footsteps and become a legend at the Club.” When I get at the stadium and see the people holding my flag and wearing jerseys with my name on them, I’m overjoyed.

“I’m happy of myself; it’s been a terrific start, and I hope it continues so that I can become an Everton hero as well.”

Everton supporters will rejoice at Richarlison’s desire to follow in the footsteps of club icons Baines and Coleman.

Following his £40 million move from Watford in 2018, his efforts for the Toffees have earned him a place in the Brazil national squad.

After returning to Finch Farm after a busy summer schedule that included playing a key role in his country’s trip to the Copa America Final before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics, the striker revealed the pledge he made to Benitez.

After playing 15 games for his country at the end of last season, Richarlison returned to full strength for the start of the current campaign.

“I told him [Benitez] that he could count on me since I was trustworthy.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”