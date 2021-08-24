Richarlison, Everton’s striker, will get some much-needed rest after the Premier League’s ruling on internationals.

Everton will not release Richarlison for Brazil’s upcoming international matches because Premier League teams have unanimously opted not to send their players to countries on the red list.

The forthcoming break has sparked significant debate, as new FIFA regulations originally required clubs to release stars to play in red-list countries, subjecting them to a ten-day quarantine upon their return.

Premier League clubs, on the other hand, have agreed not to release their players for the next games.

Brazil will face Chile, Argentina, and Peru in the coming weeks, but Richarlison will take a break after a busy summer of football.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red list nations next month,” according to a statement from the Premier League.

“The Premier League wholeheartedly supports the clubs’ decision, which will apply to approximately 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are scheduled to go to 26 red list countries during the September international window.

“This is in line with FIFA’s current stance on not extending the temporary release exception for players who are forced to quarantine after returning from international duty.

“Extensive conversations have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but no exemption has been granted due to persistent public health concerns over incoming tourists from red list nations.

“If players are obliged to quarantine upon return from nations on the red list, not only will their health and fitness be harmed, but they will also be unable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday, and the EFL Cup third round. This time frame includes a 10-day hotel quarantine upon return to England, but does not include any additional time needed for players to restore match fitness.”

“Premier League clubs have always backed their players’ desire to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters. Clubs, on the other hand, have reluctantly but correctly concluded that releasing players under these new circumstances would be completely ridiculous. Quarantine.” “The summary comes to an end.”