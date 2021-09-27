Richarlison discusses Everton’s future while awaiting a transfer decision.

After being questioned about the next step in his career, Richarlison acknowledged he doesn’t know “what the future holds.”

In each of his last three seasons at Everton, the forward has scored at least ten goals in all competitions, establishing himself as a significant player for the squad.

The 24-year-outstanding old’s performances have sparked transfer rumours, with the 24-year-old linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

Richarlison was apparently being considered by Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe had left the Ligue 1 club in the summer, but no real interest was shown as Mbappe remained in Paris.

Richarlison has given supporters an update on whether he plans to leave Everton for a new challenge, stating that he will only consider leaving if it is ‘good’ for him and the club.

“When I talk about it, I’m always very circumspect. “I have a lot of love for the fans of Everton and for the club, which has treated me so well since the day I arrived,” the Brazilian told Olé.

He said, “I don’t know what the future holds.”

“If I have to go one day, it must be beneficial not only to me but also to the club. But if I stay, I’ll continue to lay down my life for this shirt and the people who have always backed me up and stood by my side.

“When I visit Finch Farm or Goodison Park, I am filled with appreciation and feel at ease.”

After agreeing to an extension in 2019, the former Watford man is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2024.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is keen to keep Richarlison at the club, and when asked about the PSG transfer rumours near the close of the transfer window, he gave a tough response.

Benitez stated, “We are not considering selling him.”

“He is our player, and we are quite satisfied with him.

“Hopefully he can help us score a lot of goals this season.”