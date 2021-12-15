Richarlison describes his response to Everton’s replacement and says something new about Rafa Benitez.

Richarlison has spoken out about his emotions to being substituted against Crystal Palace, admitting that Rafa Benitez was correct in making the substitution.

With his side trailing 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, the Everton attacker was substituted in the 58th minute, a decision that enraged both the player and the away end supporters.

The Brazil international was eventually diagnosed with a calf injury, which would keep him out of action for several weeks at a key time in the season.

Now that the 24-year-old has reflected on the incident, he admits that the decision to remove him from the game was made to protect him.

“I am really disappointed to incur this injury and have to miss games, especially at such a crucial time for the squad and with so many points to play for,” Richarlison told evertonfc.com.

“It was disappointing that I couldn’t finish the game against Crystal Palace, but Rafa did the right thing for me and the club.”

“Because of my calf injury, I wasn’t able to play at my maximum ability, and if I had kept on, I would have done more harm and, most likely, faced a lengthier time out of the team.”

“I enjoy playing football and representing Everton, and I’m always disappointed when I can’t be on the field with my teammates.”

“I understand the management was attempting to shield me from harm. My recuperation began as soon as I learned the results of my scan, and I intend to work every waking hour to return to the blue shirt as soon as possible.

“Everyone believes we can have a fantastic second half of the season, and I intend to do everything I can to get back to scoring and creating goals, as well as striving to help us reach our goals as soon as possible.”

Due to his injury, Richarlison will be out for Thursday’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Andros Townsend, who broke a bone in his foot in the loss against his former club last Saturday, will most likely join him on the sidelines.

With bone bruising, Seamus Coleman is also a question mark.