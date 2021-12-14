Richarlison and Andros Townsend’s injuries have been confirmed, adding to Everton’s injury worries.

Everton’s injury difficulties have worsened with the announcement that Richarlison would be out for “a few weeks” and that Andros Townsend has suffered a significant foot injury.

Seamus Coleman is also a significant doubt for the game against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Richarlison, a Brazilian forward, left the game against Crystal Palace just before the hour mark with a calf problem that has since been confirmed as a tear.

Meanwhile, Townsend has a “small fracture” in his foot and will have an x-ray taken later this week to evaluate the extent of the injury.

Coleman experienced “bone bruises and soft tissue injuries” in the game against Palace, according to the club.

Many in the away end at Selhurst Park were enraged by Rafa Benitez’s decision to take Richarlison off, but the Everton manager later revealed that the £35 million man was injured.

Benitez had intended to take Richarlison off at half-time, but the 24-year-old insisted on playing on, and he was replaced by Salomon Rondon after less than 15 minutes of the second half.

If the injury is as serious as anticipated, Richarlison will miss Thursday’s match against Chelsea, as well as the fixtures against Leicester City, Burnley, and probably Newcastle.

Everton are not expecting Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be healthy until after Christmas, leaving only Rondon and Cenk Tosun as the squad’s senior attackers.

The length of Townsend’s absence is unknown, but the summer signing’s injury adds to Everton’s woes.