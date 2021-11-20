Richarlison agrees ‘totally’ with Rafa Benitez on Everton’s next move.

Richarlison has lavished praise on teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but believes Everton must ‘find methods to win matches without crucial players.’

Calvert-Lewin hasn’t played for the Blues since August 28, when he scored a penalty in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton.

Last month, the club announced that he had experienced a setback in his recovery from a quadriceps injury that had kept him out for nearly two months.

He has yet to play again, and manager Rafa Benitez announced on Friday that he will be out for another three weeks.

Richarlison has referred to his teammate as a “top-level centre-forward,” but he ‘fully agrees’ with Benitez on what Everton must do without him.

“In my time at the club, I’ve seen Calvert-Lewin develop into a top-level centre-forward,” he told evertonfc.com.

“He is a self-assured individual who is dedicated to developing every facet of his game.

“Dominic’s quality would be missed by any team. Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure, two huge personalities in the middle of our team, are in the same boat.

“However, I agree with the manager that we must find ways to win games without such guys.

“We’ve proved in a few games that it’s feasible, and despite the squad’s tiny size, we have the talent to handle this circumstance.”

Prior to their match against Manchester City on Sunday, Benitez provided an update on a number of players.

He stated, ” “Each is unique, and they are all improving. You must ensure that they are in good health. Because Doucoure is a metatarsal, the bone will need to recover. He’ll be OK in a week or two at most. Dominic has three weeks left.

“You have a squad and you can’t invent anything, at the end of the day. We made a few changes against Tottenham, and if we need to make any changes against Man City, we will.”