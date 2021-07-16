Richard Sherman Net Worth: Contract, Endorsements, And Assets Of The NFL Star

Richard Kevin Sherman is a free agent after being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame five times. Since his debut in the NFL in 2011, the star athlete has played for a variety of clubs and signed a slew of rich endorsement deals.

Sherman signed a four-year contract worth $2,222,424 with a $182,424 signing bonus with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. According to Spotrac’s research, the cornerback’s average annual income was $555,606 at the time.

Sherman extended his deal with the Seahawks for another four years in May 2014, for a total of $56 million. In 2014, the organization promised the player $40 million with an average annual salary of $1.4 million, which would rise to $11.5 million by 2018, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sherman signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 after finishing his contract with the Seahawks. The contract provided the athlete with a $3 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $9,050,000 through 2021. According to Spotrac, he thereafter became a free agent.

Sherman has earned more than $82 million in contract salaries alone over the course of his career, according to Fanbuzz. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this increased his net worth to $40 million.

The Instagram account of the professional athlete has over two million followers and incorporates sponsored material from businesses like as Lucyd, Bodyarmor, Nike, T-Mobile, Beats, and others.

In addition to his real estate holdings in the United States, the cornerback owns homes in Yorba Linda and Maple Valley. According to Bleacher Report, he bought the latter for $2.31 million in 2014 from Jamal Crawford, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, who bought it for $3.231 million in 2006.

Sherman was recently embroiled in a scandal after being arrested by police on suspicion of domestic assault on Wednesday. Ashley Moss, the athlete’s wife, reportedly dialed 911 and informed the operator that her husband was inebriated and had threatened to kill himself.

Despite the fact that the great athlete became violent and physical, Moss insisted that no one was wounded and that Sherman would never hurt them, according to Fox News.