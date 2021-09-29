Richard Sherman chooses the Buccaneers over the 49ers, Seahawks, and Panthers to sign with.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added Richard Sherman, giving their secondary some much-needed depth. On his new podcast, the veteran cornerback made the announcement himself.

Sherman, 33, spoke with representatives from the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Carolina Panthers before deciding on the defending Super Bowl champions.

“They’re coming off a Super Bowl, and all of the starters are back,” Sherman remarked on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” when asked why he chose Tampa Bay. “They have a fantastic seasoned group. There is a lot of skill here. You’ve obviously got a chance with Tom Brady at the helm. A fantastic receiving corps. Exceptional receiving corps. A fantastic, grizzled veteran front-seven, as well as a highly skilled backend. As a result, it’s a chance I couldn’t pass up.”

@RSherman 25, welcome to the Krewe. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/nfMJONtl0V

According to a source, Tom Brady called Richard Sherman early in the process.

He was brought in to bolster the #Bucs’ pass defense, which is rated last in the league. Sherman elected to join the defending Super Bowl Champions after garnering attention from many organizations.

In the last three weeks, the Bucs have lost a number of starters to injuries. Sean Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback, was injured in the season opener and has yet to return from a dislocated elbow. Jamel Dean, a cornerback, suffered a knee injury in Week 3 and is expected to miss at least one game.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time in 2021, ending the Bucs’ 10-game winning run. In all three games, Tampa Bay has given up at least 25 points. The Buccaneers have allowed the most passing yards of any team.

Sherman is still dealing with the legal ramifications of his arrest on July 14. Two counts of domestic violence and five misdemeanors were filed against the five-time Pro Bowler. Sherman has pled not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

Sherman previously told Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, “It’s just one of those days.”

“Everyone has bad days, and you caught me on one. It was one of those “I had too much time on my hands” situations. It was one of those unpleasant times in life when you hit a crossroads, and my crossroads was more publicly visible. I’m thankful for what occurred. It was a terrific eye-opening experience, a good opportunity for me to find aid and get the treatment I needed, to have some dialogues I hadn’t been able to have before, and to gain some clarity that I didn’t have.”

Last season, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers.