Richard Sherman, an NFL star, was arrested and charged with burglary and domestic violence.

Richard Sherman, an NFL cornerback, was arrested on an allegation of burglary domestic violence on Wednesday.

According to court documents, he was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 a.m. and denied bail.

According to court documents, the incident is being investigated as a felony. There are no additional details available because the case is sealed.

The NFL Players Association released a comment about the situation, but it didn’t mention Sherman.

“We were made aware last night of an arrest of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the safety and assistance of all parties concerned. As more information become available, we will continue to closely follow events,” the statement read.

Sherman, 33, is a free agent at the moment. After attaining popularity with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017, he most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman was a member of the “Legion of Boom” defense in Seattle, which reached two Super Bowls and won one in 2014 against the Denver Broncos.

