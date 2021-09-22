Ric Flair, a WWE legend, says the alleged “Plane Ride From Hell” incident “Never Happened.”

Wrestling icon Ric Flair has replied to claims made public by Vice’s “Dark Side of the Ring” series, specifically in the episode “Plane Ride From Hell,” which aired last week.

“Everyone I’ve worked with has told me not to respond, but I’ve never run away from my bad habits before, and I’m not going to start now,” Flair wrote in the screenshot.

Flair discussed how he granted ESPN “complete access” to his life in a “30 for 30” broadcast that covered everything from his financial problems to adultery, divorces, the death of his son, Reid Flair, and his partying lifestyle.

Flair subsequently said that he “turned upside down” his personal life, as well as the lives of his wife and children, because “the truth needs to matter.” Even when it comes to wrestling.”

“The reason Rory [Karpf] (director of the ‘30 for 30′ program on Flair) never heard stories of me forcing myself on anyone is simple: it never happened,” he said in his Twitter statement.

Flair has been in the news for the previous few days after a Vice documentary revealed that an inebriated Flair had pushed himself against flight attendant Heidi Doyle.

After nearly two decades of rumors about what transpired, this was the first time the complete details of the historic incident were revealed.

WWE acted quickly, removing Flair from the intro package that airs on WWE programming as well as his goods from the WWE store.

According to Dave Meltzer, Flair is still dealing with the aftermath, as it is rumored that he will no longer be seen in AEW as Andrade El Idolo’s manager as a result of the documentary’s discoveries.

Vice has the complete account of the “Plane Ride From Hell.”