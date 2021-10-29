Rey and Dominik Mysterio could be in Goldberg’s final match, according to WWE rumors.

Bill Goldberg’s current WWE contract includes one final match, which might feature Rey and Dominik Mysterio, a father-son tag combo.

Goldberg was asked if he would consider facing the Mysterios to cap out his career during an interview with Ring Rules during WWE’s Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

“Oh, you just never know what the next day will bring.” So, if that’s something people want, we’ll see what we can do. “You never know,” teased the 55-year-old.

Goldberg’s current WWE contract, which extends until 2023, requires him to wrestle two contests every year, according to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.

After using up both of his 2021 matchups with Worked McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in January and Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules, it appears that the two parties have either bargained to borrow from one of his two 2022 matches or drew up a unique contract for Crown Jewel.

“I still believe I can wrestle, and I still believe I can entertain.” I have one more match on my contract after this one, and that’s it. We’ll see what happens, you never know,” Goldberg confirmed.

Fans were concerned about his return to WWE because it was thought that his Survivor Series match with Brock Lesnar in 2016 was a one-time event.

To their dismay, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has only made infrequent appearances since that event, with fans speculating that Goldberg’s involvement in or near the title picture has forced superstars to bow out in favor of him.

Because the tension between Dominik and Rey has been rising, a program including him and his son, Gage, teaming up against the Mysterios may be entertaining.

According to Ringside News, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that “Dominik [Mysterio] does have to lose his matches for a while to develop that frustration to do the turn.”

Losing to the Goldbergs on a large pay-per-view may be the impetus for the Mysterio feud, while also providing a memorable night for Goldberg and his son.