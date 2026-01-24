Reuben Logan’s Decision to Join Scotland Causes Family Stir

Reuben Logan, the towering 6ft 5in rugby star, has been at the center of a personal and sporting dilemma, choosing to represent Scotland in the U20s Six Nations despite his previous ties to England. The 19-year-old Northampton Saints player recently opened up about the decision, which he said had an emotional impact on his parents, particularly his father, former Scottish rugby icon Kenny Logan.

A Family Divided

While Reuben’s size and talent had already earned him internet fame, it was his national team switch that caused the most stir. The teenager’s father, Kenny Logan, had always hoped for his son to represent Scotland, a country with deep family ties. However, when Reuben first began his rugby career, he initially played for England, a choice that Kenny supported outwardly, despite the personal conflict. “I think he pretended when I was with England that he was happy with it, but he really wasn’t,” Reuben revealed. “He struggled with it, but now he’s very, very happy. He’s excited.”

The decision also deeply affected Reuben’s mother, Gabby Logan, the newly appointed host of Match of the Day. Gabby, who has a legacy of her own in sports as a former Welsh rhythmic gymnast, grew emotional when she saw her son in the Scotland jersey. “I sent her the media photos, and she got quite emotional seeing them, because my dad used to wear the same thistle,” Reuben shared.

A Turbulent Journey Ahead

Reuben’s switch to Scotland is part of a larger journey that has seen him wear several different jerseys. Initially training with Scotland’s U17s, he later represented England in youth tournaments before making his final decision to return to Scotland’s U20 side. Despite the emotional challenges, both of his parents have been fully supportive of his professional journey, with Kenny expressing his pride in Reuben’s move to Northampton Saints and his aspirations in rugby.

Reuben’s move to Scotland was subtly hinted at last year when he and his father were seen wearing Scotland football shirts during a match against Hungary. This sparked public curiosity, and Reuben’s playful comment that he wondered if it would cause a stir quickly turned into reality, with social media buzzing after the photos surfaced.

However, despite the family’s support, Reuben’s path in the U20 Six Nations has been challenging. After suffering a heavy defeat to England (57-13), Scotland is still searching for its first win in the tournament. Reuben, now firmly entrenched in the Scottish camp, is focused on the road ahead, which includes a tough encounter against Wales on March 7.

As the young star continues to make his mark in the rugby world, his family’s journey alongside him remains filled with both pride and poignant moments of transition. His decision to represent Scotland not only marked a personal milestone but also highlighted the emotional depth of choosing one’s national identity in the world of international rugby.