Returning Veteran Guard Almost Tears During Preseason Game, According To Lakers News.

Rajon Rondo is a well-liked player in Los Angeles, and most fans were overjoyed to learn that he would be back with the Lakers for another season.

Despite the fact that he is anticipated to play a different position in his second outing, the 35-year-old revealed that he is glad to be back in purple and gold.

Rondo made his debut appearance with the Lakers in a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at the 4:52 mark of the first quarter.

According to TMZ, the two-time NBA champion received a standing ovation and revealed that it had a profound impact on him.

“Last night, I almost sobbed again,” the All-Star guard admitted. “It has a huge impact. For a year, I was gone… I returned, and after the reaction I had last night, I had to concentrate on the game.”

“The support I received, the crowd’s interest in getting back into the game. It was incredible.”

When the Lakers won the NBA title in 2020, Rondo was a key player. Last season, it was something that LeBron James and his teammates sorely lacked.

Now they’re aiming to reclaim Rondo’s vocal participation and win their 18th NBA championship.

Whatever the future holds for the four-time All-Star, he is a valuable asset for the Lakers.

When he chatted with Filipino journalist Brian Yalung on the Sports Bytes PH podcast on September 24, renowned sports author Roland Lazenby predicted that Rondo will find a way to fit in.

“Rondo is a competitor,” says the narrator. It’s always been like way. He manages to fit in. It works some of the time, but not all of the time… He’s a true hoop spirit, according to the author.

The 2010 NBA steals leader is anticipated to be paired with Kendrick Nunn, Talon Horton-Tucker, and Russell Westbrook.

If these younger players fail to deliver, head coach Frank Vogel is likely to turn to Rondo to help turn things around.

If Rondo wins another NBA championship, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him, since he is unquestionably one of the league’s most experienced guards.