Retired point guard could join LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers, according to rumors.

Darren Collison, a former Indiana Pacers point guard, could be returning to the NBA.

Collison could be considering a comeback to the NBA with either the Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Golden State Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“But no one was comfortable guessing whether Collison would come anywhere near the guy who averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists as a starting point guard on a Pacers team that made the 2019 playoffs,” Slater wrote.

“If he was, that 15th slot would be a slam dunk for him. Would he be willing to take a non-guaranteed prove-it camp invite if he is (or even if he isn’t)? There’s also talk that he might be invited to the Lakers’ training camp.”

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers were working hard to recruit Collison in February 2020, to the point that eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis was heavily involved.

Collison has been pretty quiet in the rumor mill since his retirement in 2019 and decision to focus on his faith.

Last week, though, it was rumored that the former UCLA Bruin was seen working out alongside Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn at the Lakers training facility.

If Collison returns to the NBA with the Lakers, LeBron James’ squad will suddenly have a plethora of playmakers at their disposal who can be used at any time.

The Lakers’ assigned point guards for this season are Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, and Russell Westbrook, and adding Collison to the mix offers them even more options.

Collison, although not being a flamboyant player, has a fantastic ability to find the open man and score with ease, even leading the league in three-point shooting for one season after shooting 46.8% on 1.4 attempts per game.