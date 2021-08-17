Retail Sales in the United States are Declining Due to Delta Variant Concerns and Supply Chain Issues.

In July, Americans spent less on automobiles and more on restaurants and bars, while Walmart shoppers returned to the store, boosted by widespread Covid-19 immunizations.

The conflicting trends evident in the latest batch of government and corporate reports released Tuesday demonstrated the difficulty in forecasting the path of the world’s largest economy, as well as the difficult calculations facing the Federal Reserve as it considers when to reduce its stimulus efforts.

The trove of data included lower-than-expected July retail sales but higher Walmart profitability, implying that US consumers are still in good shape, but with a more cautious attitude than earlier in the summer.

In recent months, government stimulus checks and child tax credits, as well as expanded vaccine access, had raised hopes that the US economy was finally on the verge of recovering from the pandemic, but the rise of the Delta variant and the fading impact of aid payments are putting a damper on spending.

“Consumers are once again terrified as we approach another likely wave of COVID-19 infections, but they’ve learned to live with the virus and shopping goes on,” said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, which is still forecasting record sales in 2021.

“The Delta variant could have an impact on local markets, particularly when vaccination rates are low,” he said in a press statement. “However, it does not look likely to show up in national data,” he said.

Shipping difficulties and other supply chain issues, as well as rising inflation, are among the challenges confronting retailers amid the dramatic slide in consumer confidence, according to analysts.

The Commerce Department revealed that US retail sales decreased a surprise 1.1 percent in July compared to June, significantly more than analysts expected, with vehicle purchases falling 4.3 percent.

Customers continued to venture out despite increased infections, boosting sales at restaurants and bars, while higher gas prices boosted sales at petrol stations.

The sharp drop in automobile sales comes as new car inventories remain exceptionally low as a result of a global semiconductor shortage that has slowed production.

Global shipping limits are a problem for businesses.

According to Eugene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, 29 ships were waiting offshore at Los Angeles-area ports on Monday, with another 20 on the way, according to CNBC.

Walmart officials said that the retailer’s merchants are adding lead time to orders and chartering ships specifically for Walmart products. Nonetheless, due to strong sales and supply restrictions, out-of-stocks are “above normal,” according to Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs.

The big-box retailer in the United States raised its full-year forecast. Brief News from Washington Newsday.