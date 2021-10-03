Residents of the Canary Volcano Zone are fleeing danger yet want to stay.

Ruediger Wastel was enjoying an idyllic life with his wife and young boy on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma just a few weeks ago.

When the island’s Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19, everything changed.

AFP has photographs of what was formerly Wastel’s home, which was one of the first to be consumed by the volcano’s incandescent lava.

The German restaurant owner said, “I was working in the restaurant when I heard the explosion.”

His restaurant, the Franchipani, is on El Paso, a village on the island’s west coast where lava is suffocating residents.

“It took me ten minutes to reach my love, who was crying and afraid in the car,” he added of his wife, who had gone to their home, which was about 300 meters (yards) away from the lava flow, to retrieve a few possessions.

“A member of the local council told me a fortnight ago that you had to make a decision, you can’t live here anymore,” he claims.

Wastel, on the other hand, has no intention of leaving the small island he has called home for the past 16 years.

“This is my property. “This is where my son was born, and this is where I met my love,” he says. “Even if parts of it is under the lava, the best part of our lives is here.”

Forest fires engulfed this area of the island in August, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people and destroying buildings.

At least 870 buildings of various types have been completely destroyed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has forced 6,000 people to flee their homes.

“Everything I had is gone, and I have been grieving a lot,” Abel Armas, 64, told AFP.

He said the lava buried 40 years of his life as he stopped at a gas station with his truckload of bananas, one of the island’s two primary economic mainstays along with tourism.

He, on the other hand, has no intention of leaving.

Armas, like other locals, points out that the three eruptions since 1949 have resulted in only three deaths, two of which were caused by toxic gas inhalation, and that the present eruption, which has resulted in no deaths or injuries, is by far the least damaging.

According to Manuel Perera, an architect and urban planning consultant, the hazards are “much, much worse” in dozens of other sites throughout the world, “not just for dwellings, but for people.”

Elena Pais, a coworker of his, is in charge of assisting victims at the Severo Rodriguez.