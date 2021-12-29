Residents of Soweto pay tribute to their neighbor Desmond Tutu.

Neighbors in Soweto, South Africa’s busy township where Desmond Tutu resided during apartheid, paid tribute to the fearless cleric on Wednesday with a few white plastic chairs in front of his house and umbrellas to shelter the midday sun.

Tutu, who was 90 years old at the time of his death, died in Cape Town on Sunday.

Linda Malinda, now 63, recalls her father telling her, “Go to school, you must fight for your rights knowing exactly what you are fighting for.”

She still lives in the same house she shared with her parents in the 1970s, just a few meters from the anti-apartheid icon’s home in the township, which served as a battleground in the campaign against a ruthless minority dictatorship.

In 1985, the world’s most famous clergyman was consecrated as Johannesburg’s first black Anglican bishop.

The schoolteacher had walked out of the classroom twenty years before to protest the worsening educational standards for black students and the implementation of racial segregation in schools.

Tutu remarked in 1995, “They made sure to teach them just enough English for them to understand the orders they will be given.”

A few dozen people, some clad in black-and-white church uniforms, gathered for a religious ritual in front of Tutu’s residence, along the popular Vilakazi street, on a hot summer day in the southern hemisphere.

A blue plaque on the wall of Tutu’s house tells visitors that the building had belonged to a “champion of human rights.”

On the dusty street where two freedom struggle luminaries and Nobel laureates — Tutu and Nelson Mandela — previously resided just a few dozen metres apart, a tiny podium and speakers have been set up.

The “Nobel Prize Walk” is indicated with a sign. Tourists in large groups come to see what’s going on.

“Thank you for all you have done for humanity” and “Thank you for being the voice of the voiceless,” some wrote in a condolence book on a table, the pages gently flipped by the breeze.

Senior church representatives arrive minutes before the ceremony begins, quickly exiting their luxury limousines and hurriedly donning their robes on the sidewalk.

The first choir to perform the opening rendition were members of the top-ranked Premier Soccer League team Orlando Pirates, who were clad in black tracksuits.

During the fatal June 1976 Soweto riots, Tutu criticized police violence against children from the pulpit.

Gradually, he became the “voiceless” Mandela, who was imprisoned and constantly threatened by apartheid security agents.

“In the morning, we’d get up. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.