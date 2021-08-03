Requests for transfers, refusals to play, and three Liverpool players who forced their way out of the club

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is making headlines after refusing to attend training for the second day in a row in an attempt to force a Spurs exit.

Manchester City are interested in both Kane and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, and Kane believes he and club chairman Daniel Levy have reached a “gentleman’s understanding” to leave this summer.

Kane isn’t the first and won’t be the last player to force a move and Liverpool have been at the centre of similar stand-offs before.

Three former Reds who successfully campaigned for moves away from Anfield have been profiled by The Washington Newsday.

Harry Kane’s desire to join the Premier League champions is similar to Raheem Sterling’s desire to join City in 2015.

Pep Guardiola’s side have yet to make a proposal for Kane, despite rumours stating City have ruled out paying the reputed £160 million sum Spurs will seek to part ways with their star player.

Sterling may not have been a Liverpool icon, but after scoring 23 goals and adding 25 assists in 129 games, it’s understandable that the club wanted to re-sign him.

Sterling, who was 20 at the time, made it obvious that he intended to leave, and despite returning for pre-season training ahead of the 2015/16 season, he informed the club that he did not want to be included in the club’s tour to the Far East and Australia.

Despite being named in Brendan Rodgers’ travelling squad, things swiftly changed when City submitted a third bid for the forward, and his departure was announced soon after.

In 2010, Javier Mascherano’s three years at Liverpool came to an end when the midfielder was forced to leave for Barcelona.

Mascherano joined the Reds on loan from West Ham in February 2007, and his loan was converted to a permanent move in July 2008.

Barcelona coveted the Argentina international two summers later, but Liverpool rebuffed any approach.

Mascherano, who was 26 at the time, had declined to play against Manchester City just before joining Camp Nou.

In an interview with FourFourTwo earlier this year, he discussed his departure from Liverpool, saying: “There was an agreement between us that if Liverpool received a.”

