Report About Xavi’s Plans For Philippe Coutinho At Barcelona.

According to reports, Philippe Coutinho will not leave FC Barcelona during the January transfer window, despite interest from Newcastle United.

Barcelona’s new manager, Xavi Hernandez, wants Coutinho to play under his guidance before making a decision on his future, according to Spanish publication SPORT.

Coutinho is the third most expensive signing in the history of the soccer transfer market, having transferred from Liverpool to Barcelona for $190 million. Three years later, however, the Brazil international is still battling for a spot in Barcelona’s squad.

Coutinho was previously reported to be unlikely to fit into Xavi’s ambitions at Barcelona, with the club trying to move him from their wage bracket.

This season, Coutinho made 11 competitive appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side. Coutinho, on the other hand, has yet to play for Barcelona since the departure of the Dutch manager. Because the Brazilian has yet to fulfill his full potential with the Catalans, his asking price is likely to be lower than what Barcelona spent for him last year.

Newcastle United is likely to spend big during the winter season following the lucrative Saudi takeover. Coutinho was one of the first players to be connected with a move to St. James’ Park, but it now appears that the 29-year-old midfielder has no plans to leave Camp Nou, and a fresh solution beneficial to all parties will be explored after the end of the 2021-22 season.

After 12 games in the 2021-22 La Liga season, Barcelona sits in ninth place, their worst start in the Spanish top flight. On Saturday, Xavi will make his first appearance as Barcelona’s head coach when the Catalan club meets Espanyol at Camp Nou.

According to reports, Xavi is not in a rush to add new players to his squad and has requested Barcelona’s recruitment department to put any potential transfers on hold for the time being. The former Al-Sadd manager wants time to study his players at Barcelona before re-evaluating his roster as players return from international duty and injury in the coming weeks.

Barcelona currently has 11 players injured, including Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Pique.