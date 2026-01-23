Reo Hatate Apologizes to Celtic After Red Card in Europa League Draw

Reo Hatate’s red card during Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Bologna has sparked frustration from manager Martin O’Neill, despite the midfielder’s public apology to his teammates. The sending off, which came following a second booking, left the 10-man Hoops struggling to hold onto a crucial Europa League point. O’Neill’s side fought hard, but Bologna’s resilience, including a late comeback from 2-0 down, kept them from claiming all three points.

Frustration From O’Neill After Red Card Incident

O’Neill, who was visibly furious with the officiating during the match, had initially disagreed with the decision, protesting to Greek referee Vassilis Fotias on the sidelines. His reaction earned him a yellow card as well, but he later conceded that the referee had made the right call in sending Hatate off for two fouls that led to his second yellow.

Reflecting on the incident, O’Neill noted that he had initially thought the foul was minor, stating, “I thought it was really innocuous, and I still think it is. I don’t think Reo meant to foul him. I think he was being held back to begin with, and he swung back a bit petulantly.” However, O’Neill clarified that Hatate had stamped on an opponent’s foot, which ultimately led to the red card. The manager also pointed out that the ball was likely going out of play, making Hatate’s actions even more unnecessary.

Despite his frustrations with the decision, O’Neill acknowledged that the sending off was a turning point in the match. He revealed that Hatate had apologized to the team in the dressing room after the game, saying, “Reo has apologized profusely to us all, but listen, fine. If we had him for the rest of the game, when we got really, really tired, I think we would have won the game.”

The apology, while accepted, did little to ease O’Neill’s disappointment, as the manager expressed how costly the absence of the Japanese midfielder was in the final stages of the match.

With the draw, Celtic’s hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League remain alive, but this missed opportunity will undoubtedly weigh on the squad. The manager’s one-word response to the apology – “fine” – reflects the lingering frustration from a game that could have seen the Hoops leave with more than just a point.