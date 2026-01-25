Renée Slegers Reflects on Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Chelsea

Renée Slegers praised her team’s performance following a dominant 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Saturday. The win, which took place at Stamford Bridge, was marked by goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey, both of which came in quick succession early in the match.

Solid Team Effort Amid Key Absences

Arsenal head coach Slegers expressed her delight after the match, particularly admiring the bravery and confidence displayed by her players. “Of course I enjoyed it,” Slegers said. “The way the players handled this moment, played with so much bravery and confidence on the pitch—it was fantastic.” Despite Chelsea continuing to press, particularly after their opponent’s first goal, Slegers felt that her team’s performance was well-managed throughout. “When the second goal was scored, that was a special moment,” she added. “One goal is always just one goal away against Chelsea, and we had to remain focused, especially as they kept creating chances.”

While Arsenal’s defensive resilience was a key factor, Slegers admitted there was a stroke of luck at times, particularly in the box, but she credited goalkeeper Anneke for managing the situation well. “Anneke managed the box so well, and I’m very proud of that performance,” she said.

What made the victory even more impressive was the absence of several key players, including Olivia Smith, who was suspended, as well as Chloe Kelly, Frida Maanum, and Kyra Cooney-Cross. “That’s why we have the squad we have,” Slegers noted. “There was a lot of clarity going into the game, the roles were clear, and the players delivered with full conviction. I’m really happy for them all.”

Supporters’ Unwavering Energy

Arsenal’s supporters played an integral role in the team’s victory, as they filled Stamford Bridge with continuous chants throughout the match. Slegers was quick to acknowledge the crowd’s impact on the game, saying, “They were so loud, staying after the game, and the way the players connected with them was special.” She also recalled a moment during the warm-up when a song played by the DJ became an impromptu Arsenal anthem. “It was amazing to see how they kept on singing,” she added. “Thanks so much again for all the support today.”