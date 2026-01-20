Renée Slegers Previews Arsenal’s League Cup Clash With Manchester United

Renée Slegers spoke to the media ahead of Arsenal’s pivotal League Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Wednesday, reflecting on the team’s preparations and challenges. The press conference, held at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, gave insights into Arsenal’s tactics, injuries, and expectations for the upcoming match.

Competitive Spirit and Strategic Focus

On the increasing competitiveness of the Women’s Super League, Slegers noted that all teams are improving, making the league more challenging. “The league is progressing, with teams getting better and developing their own identities. It’s great to see such competitive games, especially with top teams like Manchester United. Our past two matches with them have ended in draws this season, and I’m not surprised that the matches are so close,” she said.

Discussing Arsenal’s approach to facing Manchester United, Slegers admitted that the previous meetings had left room for improvement. “We’ve dominated possession in both games, especially away, but we haven’t created enough clear chances to score. In our last match at the Emirates, we created more but couldn’t find the finishing touch. We aim to take that next step tomorrow, especially with the support of our fans at Borehamwood,” she said. United, she added, is likely to approach the game with similar intentions, looking to break Arsenal’s rhythm.

Injury Updates and Squad Management

Slegers also addressed the injury situation in the squad. Defender Leah Williamson is progressing well but is not yet ready for selection. “Leah is improving but will not be in the squad for tomorrow. We’ll see how she continues to recover,” she explained. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar will be available for selection, while Emily Fox is also likely to feature after assessments this week. “We’ve been monitoring Foxy closely, and it’s looking positive. She should be in the squad, but we’ll check her fitness again tomorrow,” Slegers added.

With two important games in quick succession, managing player fitness is critical. “After playing Villa last Sunday, we’ve had just two days to prepare for United. I’m focusing on which players are in good shape and fresh for Wednesday’s game,” said Slegers, emphasizing the need for high intensity in the League Cup fixture.

Looking beyond the League Cup, Slegers expressed excitement about the upcoming period, which includes multiple competitions. “This is an exciting time. After the FA Cup, we move into the League Cup, and then we have the WSL and the Champions Cup. It’s a critical block of games, and we’re aware that we could win our first trophy in the Champions Cup,” she stated. The team is motivated, knowing that these matches will bring them closer to winning silverware.

On the ongoing success of Arsenal’s women’s team, Slegers credited the club’s long-term investment in the women’s game. “Arsenal started early, leading the way in women’s football. The hard work of many people over the years has led to the club’s current success. A big thank you also goes to our supporters, who have played a huge role,” she said, reflecting on the club’s pioneering efforts and achievements.

As Arsenal faces United, Slegers highlighted the evolution of Manchester United’s attacking style. “They’ve added players with physicality, speed, and a strong aerial presence, which makes them dangerous in 1v1 situations. We’ll need to defend well against their athleticism and ensure we handle their attacking threats effectively,” she said.

Finally, Slegers reaffirmed the importance of the League Cup for the team. “Every trophy is important to us, and the League Cup is no different. We remember our last victory in the Conti Cup, which came down to extra time. Winning trophies, big or small, is always significant for Arsenal,” she concluded.