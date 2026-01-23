Renée Slegers Prepares for Chelsea Clash with Focus on Team Strength

Renée Slegers faced the press ahead of her team’s crucial trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, discussing recent challenges, player updates, and expectations for the upcoming match against Chelsea. The head coach addressed key topics including team news, Olivia Smith’s red card, and the need to bounce back after a tough League Cup defeat.

Team News and Chelsea Preview

Slegers confirmed that Emily Fox has recovered and is available for selection, but Leah Williamson and Chloe Kelly will not feature against Chelsea due to ongoing fitness concerns. The mood within the squad has remained resilient following the disappointing League Cup loss. “It was frustrating, especially since we were doing so many things right in terms of building attacks and creating chances,” Slegers reflected. “Despite the setback, the players showed great character in returning to training with a positive mindset. We’re focused on improving our finishing, as that’s the area we need to get right.”

On Smith’s red card, Slegers expressed understanding of the forward’s aggressive playing style, which sometimes leads to disciplinary issues. “Olivia plays on the edge, which is a strength, but also a challenge,” she noted. “She’s learning, and though she’s unavailable tomorrow, she’ll use this time to support the team and improve.”

The match against Chelsea is seen as a vital opportunity for the squad to build momentum. “The performances have been good overall. The players have belief and are confident in what they’re doing. We need the points, and we’re ready for the challenge,” Slegers said, emphasizing that Chelsea’s strong tactical setup and numerous threats will demand careful management from her side. “It’s going to be a close game, like the last two we’ve had against them, but we’re confident we can rise to the occasion.”

Strategic Focus and Player Impact

In terms of strategy, Slegers is particularly mindful of Chelsea’s attacking threats, such as Alyssa Thompson, whose speed and skill have made a significant impact since joining the club. “She’s a real threat, and we’ll need to find the right ways to stop her,” said Slegers. Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, Slegers downplayed any extra tension. “We are competitors, but it’s not about hostility on the sidelines—it’s about what happens on the pitch,” she explained.

Looking back on last season’s fixture at Stamford Bridge, where the team conceded a late goal in a closely contested match, Slegers acknowledged the challenge of facing a fast-starting Chelsea team, a point she reiterated for this weekend’s encounter. “We’re expecting a tough game, but we have high motivation to get it right,” she said.

Finally, Slegers discussed the team’s recent efforts to improve their finishing in front of goal. “We’ve structured our approach, but we also want players to trust their instincts when the game becomes chaotic. It’s about balancing control with freedom,” she stated. “If we perform well and win tomorrow, it will be a well-deserved result given the effort and resilience the players have shown.”