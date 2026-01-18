Renée Slegers Hails FA Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

Renée Slegers expressed her satisfaction with her team’s performance following a dominant 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Fourth Round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. The win propelled her side into the competition’s last 16, marking their first triumph of 2026.

The game saw early breakthroughs in the second half, with Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little finding the net in the opening 15 minutes. The win was a significant boost, as it came after a goalless draw with Manchester United the previous weekend.

Defensive Solidity and Squad Depth Key to Victory

“I’m very happy with the result,” Slegers said post-match. “We defended well and kept a clean sheet, which was important because there were a few close calls in the first half. We could have scored earlier, but we picked up the intensity in the second half, and our determination showed in both goals.”

The first goal came from a set-piece, while the second was the result of excellent team play, reflecting the tactical focus Slegers had emphasized in training. “The team was committed to the basics—first contacts, second balls—and everyone played their part. I’m really proud of the effort,” she added.

Looking ahead, the coach also took time to assess her team’s upcoming schedule, with the squad facing four high-stakes games in different competitions. “Next we have Manchester United in the Subway Women’s League Cup, followed by Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, and then we move on to the Women’s Champions Cup,” Slegers remarked. She noted that the team’s ability to rotate effectively would be essential to managing the demanding stretch of fixtures.

“It’s vital that every player contributes, whether starting or coming on as a substitute. We saw the impact of our substitutes today, and that depth will be crucial as we continue to challenge in all five competitions,” she concluded, with her team set to take on United in just two days.