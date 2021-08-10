Renato Sanches joins Liverpool for £30 million after Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign is almost over, and the focus will now shift to the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent weeks, and they show no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title this season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Kylian Mbappe is a forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

Radio France Internationale, through Marca.

According to the source, PSG would be forced to transfer Mbappe this summer if Lionel Messi joined the club.

They go on to say, however, that Mbappe’s final destination will be Real Madrid.

Messi departed Barcelona this summer and held an emotional press conference on Sunday to discuss his departure and his next club.

According to sources, PSG is leading the way, which may be a setback for Liverpool if other rumours are to be believed.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG expires next summer, and rumours claim he is unwilling to sign a new agreement with the Ligue 1 club.

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Corriere Dello Sport is a sports magazine published by Corriere Dello Sport.

Liverpool are reportedly mulling a bid for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has made an impression for the Ligue 1 team.

Tchouameni is said to be worth roughly £25.5 million, a figure that the Reds are said to be considering.

Liverpool will face competition from Juventus for Tchouameni’s signature, according to the report, who are also hoping to acquire a new midfielder this summer.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

Paisley Gates, Correio da Manha

Lille are willing to let Sanches depart this summer after he helped them win Ligue 1 last season, according to the report.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona are among the clubs identified as prospective bidders for the Portuguese international, according to the article.

It has also been suggested that a price of £29.6 million would suffice. “The summary has come to an end.”