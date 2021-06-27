Renato Sanches has been sent to Liverpool to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Renato Sanches, a former Liverpool defender, has been identified as the player to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 23-year-old was immaculate for Portugal in their 2-2 draw with France in the penultimate game of Group F, securing qualification for the Euro 2020 knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.

When Santos’ team won the European Championships five years ago, Sanches was named the tournament’s first U21 player of the tournament.

On Wednesday night, the Ligue 1 winner with Lille demonstrated that he can match N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, and Corentin Tolisso in a one-on-one duel.

He won the most duels in the score draw, with nine, as two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties were enough to keep their European title hopes alive.

With Wijnaldum’s upcoming move to PSG, speculations are circulating that Liverpool is looking for a replacement, having lately cooled their interest in German midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

“He’s always been a terrific player,” Enrique stated on the social media platform Instagram. If my memory serves me well, he was named best player of the under 21 competition in which he competed.

“His problem, like many young players, was that he wanted everything too soon, and it took him a few years to settle down, but he appears to be the type of guy that Klopp can help him develop into a world-class player.”

“Has anyone else been blown away by Renato Sanches tonight?”

“This is the man I want to take Gini’s position.” He takes his place on the great stage. He’s only 23 years old and has already won the league with Lille.

“This man is a genuine beast who, like Gini, knows how to command a midfield.”

“He’s physically superior to others, and he appears to be a fantastic fit for Klopp. He also possesses the same creative quality that Gini possessed.”

Sanches is not believed to be a target for Liverpool, according to the ECHO.

Various reports in Germany suggest Bayern Munich are keen to re-sign the midfielder and could look to activate a buy-back clause in the deal that saw him depart to Ligue 1.